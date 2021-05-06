REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team is the South Coast Conference champion.
The unbeaten Falcons (11-0-1) relied on an endless series of dramatic second half and overtime saves by senior goalkeeper Cole Tavares to secure a 3-2 shootout victory over Greater New Bedford Voke Thursday at the Bliss Soccer Complex.
The D-R girls’ soccer team also won its SCC championship match Thursday, scoring four goals within the first 13 minutes, two apiece from senior captain Margaret Saxon and junior Carleigh Hall, to beat arch-rival Seekonk High, 4-0.
The Falcon boys took the lead in the the eighth minute on a goal from Ian Papa and then tied the score at 2-2 in the 52nd minute on a tally by Kevin Smith. The Bears (7-3-2), who dropped a 3-1 decision to D-R for their first loss earlier in the season, knotted the score at 1-1 in the 18th minute and took the lead in the 42nd minute.
“The all-around effort by the boys was fantastic,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said of the feverish non-stop championship pace of the match. “I was super proud of them, no matter what happened, they played hard the whole 100 minutes.”
After two scoreless 10-minute, “sudden victory” overtime periods, the Falcons and Bears went to a shootout and both were successful on their first four attempts.
D-R junior Bryce Downs buried Falcon chance No. 5 with a drive to the left side to create a 5-4 advantage. Then the Bears’ No. 5 shooter launched his shot wide left, Tavares not even having to make a save on the shot.
For the Falcons, Reece Cordeiro (top right), Matt Duarte (low right), Marshall Morgado (low left) and Kevin Smith (a drive off of the goalkeeper’s hands to the left) converted the first four D-R shootout attempts.
“It’s amazing, it’s great for the boys — we’ve been battling all year,” Mike Morgado said. “It’s tough when you’re on top and you haven’t lost yet. Everybody comes out and gives you their best effort. Teams came at us and we held them.”
D-R gained the lead when Papa finished off a corner kick from the right side taken by Mark Thaler. But, the Bears answered 10 minutes later when Landon Amaral drilled a short side right shot. The Bears took the lead two minutes into the second half when Dom Borden converted a loose ball chance of the right side.
Tavares kept D-R in contention with stellar second-half aggression on, and off, the goal line. He denied the Bears on a direct kick, a corner kick and a free kick, all in succession in the 45th minute; took away a solo breakaway bid in the 58th minute; made a testing save on a knuckleball shot in the 59th minute; denied a one-touch volley in the 60th minute; and steered away a drive off the left flank in the 75th minute.
“He’s a senior goalkeeper, we had a little chat,” Morgado said of emphasizing to Tavares in a Wednesday workout the importance of being at his best.
Smith breathed new life into D-R with a run down the left flank. His initial shot from denied by a Bears’ defender, but he kept charging to the net and smacked in the rebound.
“It’s exhausting out there, the midfielders are running around like crazy,” Morgado said. “They played a lot of balls to the back and our defensive line held strong.”
Smith nearly created the regulation time win for D-R in the 75th minute with a breakaway bid, only to see his chance at an open Bears’ net veer wide right. In the first overtime session, Duarte created a pair of loose ball chances.
“It’s a big help, it’s nice to have the fans behind you,” Morgado said of the homefield advantage for the Falcons. “It was a great battle, shootouts can go either way.”
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Seekonk 0
REHOBOTH — In winning all 12 of their matches this season, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer surrendered merely two goals. That defensive perspective with senior Emily D’Ambrosio and junior Caroline Reed marshaling the middle of the Falcons’ backline proved to be too formidable for the Warriors to dent at the Bliss Soccer Complex.
“They worked their tails off, they got ready for this,” D-R coach Trish Madsen emphasized of the Falcons’ adopting championship habits during informal workouts when the fall season was COVID-19 cancelled.
The Falcons scored on their first four shots of the match. Saxon won a loose ball atop the penalty box area and launched a shot just under the crossbar for the match-winning goal in the third minute. Saxon scored again in the seventh minute, finishing off a loose ball chance after Hall had forced the action on the left flank.
Hall created a three-goal margin in the 10th minute and a four-goal advantage for D-R in the 13th minute with a sterling breakaway bid down the left side.
“They wanted it more,” Seekonk coach Phil Fontes. “I’d like to say it was even in the (scoreless) second half, but I doubt Trish (Madsen, the D-R coach) would take her foot off of the pedal. The kids were a bit nervous, we were trying to beat the giants.”
Seekonk (7-3-1), with just three seniors in the lineup, presented only two serious scoring challenges upon Falcon junior goalkeeper Eliana Raposo during the first half — a drive by Lauren Couitt which hit the goalpost in the 12th minute and a long ball played in by Lauren Calabro in the 28th minute.
D-R had taken a 6-1 pre-season scrimmage win over Seekonk and a 2-0 regular season win. The Falcons colored their fists with “BTK” (Beat the ‘konk). “Definitely a rivalry factor,” Madsen said.
“Our defense is really smart, they have a lot of poise and Caroline Reed controls it,” the Falcon coach added of D-R not surrendering loose ball chances, breakaways or chances inside of the penalty box. “They (Seekonk) had four up high, they put some pressure on, but they didn’t break us.
“It’s all their hard work. They give everything that they had.”
