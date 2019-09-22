H.S. SOCCER: Feehan boys shut down D-R

ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team scored twice in each half in a 4-0 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Saturday in a non-league match at McGrath Stadium.
Ryan Enright scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute after being taken down in the box and the Shamrocks (3-1-1) were the beneficiary of an own-goal in the 25th minute.
“I was impressed, they do a lot of good things,” D-R coach Steve Kulpa said of Bishop Feehan, noting the impacts of midfielders Caleb Williams and Spencer Guiliano.
D-R (1-4-1) had three shots on Bishop Feehan goalie Thomas Potenza.
Zach Stephenson notched the Shamrocks’ third goal to start the second half with an assist by Enright. Stephenson fed Ryan Rebelo for the fourth goal in the 64th minute.
The Falcons resume their SCC slate Monday at Bourne, while Bishop Feehan has a non-league match at Walpole Tuesday.
GIRLS Attleboro 5, New Bedford 1
ATTLEBORO — Bella Salviati scored twice in the second half for the Bombardiers in the non-league match. Salviati scored at 44 minutes from Kyla Sturm and at 72 from Ashley Dame to put the Bombardiers in front 5-0.
Attleboro (3-2-1) held a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Jessica Gates (at 20) and Dame (at 36 from Gates). The Bombardier backline with Emily Antonik and Sophia Salviati anchored goalie Ashley Macia.
Kat Dennehy scored for Attleboro in the 57th minute from Salviati. AHS plays King Philip Tuesday night.
Mansfield 0, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
BRIDGEWATER — Freshman goaltender Olivia Salisbury made four saves to earn her third shutout of the season as the Hornets locked down the high-powered Trojans in a battle of Division 1 South powers.
Erin Dooling, Maria Sevastos, Abby Oppenheim and Anna Darlington were among the defensive standouts for Mansfield, which was limited to two shots on goal. The Hornets (3-1-2) will next host Oliver Ames on Tuesday.
Seekonk 2, Bishop Stang 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors rallied from an early one-goal deficit by scoring twice within a five-minute span early in the first half to trump the Spartans.
Lauren Couitt netted the equalizer for Seekonk (6-2) in the 10th minute, finishing off an Emily Chin feed. Then at 15, Paige Fecteau scored the go-ahead goal on a through ball from Kailee Peterson.
Ali Houle, Mia DiBiase, Morgan Sylvestre and Meredith Reardon anchored the Warrior defense. Seekonk hosts Case Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.