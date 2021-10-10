READING — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team handed Austin Prep its first setback of the season with a 1-0 Catholic Central League shutout win Saturday.
Bishop Feehan (8-1-1) gained the lead five minutes into the match when senior defender Anne Pearl barged into the attacking zone and headed in s corner kick taken by sophomore midfielder Kileigh Gorman.
Senior goalkeeper Amelia Hohos totaled six saves for the shutout.
“It was a very physical battle,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said.
The Shamrocks, who allowed two corner kicks while having six at the attacking end, were able to win due to the defensive work of Brooke Kennedy, Bri Marrero, Grace Robison and Pearl.
Bishop Feehan plays the third of four straight road matches Tuesday at Bridgewater-Raynham.
BOYS Durfee 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
The defending South Coast Conference champion Falcons had their 22-match unbeaten streak snapped by the Hilltoppers, who scored a goal in each half to win the non-league match.
“We were playing way too defensively in the first half,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said of the Falcons being unable to construct their attacking methods. “Durfee is a good team and it was a good match, in the second half we played better.”
The Falcons, who had beaten Durfee 2-1 on Oct. 1 en route to a 10-0 mark, return to action Wednesday with a 6 p.m. match at Old Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.