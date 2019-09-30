FOXBORO — The Warriors of Foxboro High were handed its third loss in the last four games as Division 3 State finalist Nipmuc Regional scored three first-half goals and never let the Warriors get comfortable in a 4-1 non-league defeat.
“They’re a good side,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said. “We created some good chances in the second half. Ronnie (MacLellan) hit the post, Dylan (Barreira) had a few. It’s just a tough stretch we’re on right now.”
Freshman Alijah Carvalho got the Warriors on the board with his first career goal in the 73rd minute. Barreira recorded the initial shot, which was deflected to Carvalho, who tapped in the tally.
Foxboro was outshot 11-6 in the contest as Nick Penders made three-first half saves and Dylan Tierney made four saves in the second half.
Foxboro (2-3-3) will travel to Sharon on Wednesday.
Case 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SWANSEA — The Falcons mis-fired on a second half penalty kick and another shot staring into an open net in losing the South Coast Conference match. Case scored first half goals in the 31st and 35th minutes.
D-R generated three corner kicks and a half-dozen scoring opportunities, “but we have to score some goals,” D-R coach Steve Kulpa said. The Falcons (3-5-1) next visit Somerset Berkley Wednesday.
Tri-County 4, Upper Cape Reg. 0
BOURNE — The Cougars of Tri-County scored pairs of goals in each half to win the Mayflower League match.
Goaltender Jake Howard totaled five saves to keep the clean sheet for 75 minutes. Isaiah Butler came on in relief for the final five minutes and made one save to preserve the shutout.
Ryan MacDonald (at 35 from Kyle Girouard) and Josh Dias (at 36 from Zach Sousa) put Tri-County into the first half lead, “but we should have had more, we were sloppy,” coach Richard Vernon said.
Sousa (from A.J. Fusco) and Thomas Conway scored second half goals for the Cougars, who generated 20 shots, 14 on net. Tri-County returns home Wednesday to meet Bristol-Plymouth.
Girls Tri-County 2, Upper Cape Reg. 2
FRANKLIN — Isabelle Dias blasted in a direct kick from just inside the midfield stripe, finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute of the first half to pull the Cougars into a 1-1 deadlock with Upper Cape in the Mayflower League match.
Then, in the 73rd minute, Jessica Catalano again pulled Tri-County into a tie on a cross that banged off of an Upper Cape defender.
Upper Cape had taken the lead in the 20th minute and regained the lead in the 58th minute. Tri-County (3-4-3) owned a wide 17-7 advantage in shots. The Cougars next visit Bristol-Plymouth Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.