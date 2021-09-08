NORTON — Freshman Anna Hickey delivered the match-winning goal in the 45th minute for the Norton High girls’ soccer team Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League season-opening 2-1 victory over Millis High.
Hickey converted a through ball from junior Lily Newell five minutes into the second half to create a 2-0 lead for the Lancers.
Junior Cam Doyle presented Norton with the lead just 1:33 into the contest, finishing off a throw-in from Abby Robichaud. Sophomore Kaylin Hebert totaled 13 saves in goal.
The Lancer defense, led by seniors Caroline Turcotte, MacKenzie Dennett and Robichaud blanked Millis for the initial 64 minutes of the match. Norton returns to action Friday at Bellingham.
Tri-County 7, S. Shore Christian 0
FRANKLIN — Senior Isabella Dias along with juniors Noelle Kennedy and Ashley Cardona each scored two goals as the Cougars opened their season with a non-league victory. Senior Jordan Lados also scored for Tri-County, which held a 3-0 halftime lead.
Junior Isabella Gulley made her debut in goal for the Cougars and took a shutout by making five saves. Tri-County next meets Westport Friday.
BOYS Millis 2, Norton 0
NORTON — Millis converted a pair of scoring chances in the final 11 minutes of the Tri-Valley League match to topple the Lancers in their season debut. Norton was not able to create much in the attacking end of the field in front of goalie Cole Studholm. Norton makes its home debut Friday against Bellingham.
Atlantis Charter 7, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — Freshman Will Ford set up both Cougar goals in a season-opening non-league loss. Juniors Angelo DeCaries and Isaiah Butler scored the Tri-County goals. The Cougars meet Westport Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.