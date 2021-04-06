CANTON -- Senior Caitlin Gorman scored the opening goal and set up two others as the unbeaten Tri-County Regional High girls' soccer team ran past Blue Hills Regional High 3-0 Tuesday in a Mayflower League match.
Gorman scored in the second minute, assisted by Noelle Kennedy. Gorman set up Kennedy's goal in the 17th minute and also on Hannah Clarke's goal five minutes into the second half.
Senior Paige Griffin posted her fourth shutout in goal for the Cougars (5-0), who host Blue Hills Thursday.
BOYS
Blue Hills 6, Tri-County 4
FRANKLIN -- Sophomore Isaiah Butler scored a pair of goals, but the Cougars were unable to recover from a 4-1 halftime deficit in losing the Mayflower League match. Butler scored a goal in each half for Tri-County, while Will Weddeke netted his first goal of the season.
The Cougars visit Blue Hills Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.