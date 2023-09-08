ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team cruised to an 8-0 shutout of Medway High on Friday as Kileigh Gorman notched a hat trick and Neve Taylor tallied a pair of goals.
The Shamrocks held a 3-0 lead at the half and then added five unanswered goals in the second half to seal the win.
Brooke Kennedy (two assists), Ava Graham and Ellie Hogan had a goal apiece for the Shamrocks while Maddie Eddy notched a pair of assists.
Dighton-Rehoboth 8, New Bedford 0
DIGHTON — The Falcons routed the Whalers, putting 27 shots on goal in their win.
Cailee Leonard scored in the 13th minute and in the 28th minute for D-R on assists from Julia Chaves and Keira DePalo, respectively. Chaves added another goal in the 43rd minute off an assist from Kelsey Palmer.
Kaia Goulart made it 4-0 in the 58th minute, assisted by DePalo, and Chaves and scored four minutes later off a feed from DePalo.
Ella Slater, Ainsley Zibrida and Skyla Stott scored unassisted in the 63rd, 75th and 77th minutes, respectively.
BOYS Bellingham 2, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers came up short at home in their Tri-Valley League setback.
Norton High boys soccer team lost at home to Bellingham allowing two goals in the loss.
“They outplayed us,” Norton head coach Eric Greene said. “We are trying to get in a rhythm and will need to work harder,”
Tri-County 1, Old Colony 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars out-shot Old Colony 15-4, and senior captain Ryan Beach picked off a pass from 30 yards out and buried it in the back of the net four minutes into the second half for the game-winner.
Tri-County’s defensive line of Jonah Yeaton, Matt Noonan, William Ford, Cayden Bourassa, Alex Ciampa and Devyn Komola kept Old Colony at bay.
Marty McCrave and Noah Gable had the majority of the shots for Tri-County.
Jessop Trella had four saves for the shutout.