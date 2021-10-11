SWANSEA — Senior Carleigh Hall totaled five points with three goals and two assists as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team gained a 6-0 victory over Case High Monday in a South Coast Conference match.
Hall scored the Falcons’ first and second goals in the first half, both off of corner kicks winged into the box by senior Caitlin Morgado.
Hall notched her third goal early in the second half for D-R’s fifth goal with Falcon goalkeeper Eliana Raposo assisting on the play with a long boot out of the backline.
“It took us a while to get going,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said after the Falcons scored four goals over the initial 40 minutes.
Hall has 10 goals and six assists for the Falcons (7-0-2). Hall set up Sam Santos for D-R’s third goal and Julia Tavares for the Falcons’ sixth goal.
Tasha Ponte scored the fourth goal of the first half with Sam Malloy assisting while Raposo had to make just two saves for the shutout.
“We still have our work cut out for us,” Madsen said.
The Falcons are in a struggle for first place in the SCC’s Large School Division, ahead of Apponequet and Old Rochester, who the Falcons host Wednesday.
Apponequet 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Lauren Couitt tied the match with goal off of an assist from Emily Chin at the 18th minute mark of the first half, but Seekonk was unable to sustain a consistent offensive attack through the second half in falling to the Lakers in a South Coast Conference match.
Apponequet tallied twice in each half to gain the edge. Seekonk (5-5) meets Wareham Wednesday
BOYS Seekonk 7, Apponequet 1
LAKEVILLE — The Warriors got goals from seven different players in a rout of the Lakers in a South Coast Conference match. Seekonk led 3-0 at halftime on goals from Collin Peterson (from Jack Santos), from Jeff Michaud (from Sebastian Rebelo) and from Kyle Cristino.
In the second half, Nick Lehourites (from Santos), Rebelo, Nate Cabral (from Chase Carlsten) and Kaidan Hollins (from Lehourites) scored for the Warriors’ (6-5-1) who have has a non-league match Tuesday at Durfee.
Martha’s Vineyard 6, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers struggled to get any offense in the non-league loss to the Vineyarders at Adams Field.
Norton was limited to two shots and went without a corner kick in the match.
The Vineyarders held a 2-0 lead at halftime, testing a pair of Norton goalkeepers in each half.
The Lancers (2-10) host Norwood Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
