FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High boys’ soccer team surrendered four first- half goals to drop a 6-2 decision to Holbrook High Tuesday in a Mayflower League match.
Sophomores Angelo DeCaires and Isaiah Butler scored goals for the Cougars, in the first and second half respectively, each assisting on the other’s goal. The Cougars faced a 4-1 halftime deficit.
Tri-County returns to action Thursday at Holbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.