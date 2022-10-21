WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls soccer team came out on top in its crosstown match with Attleboro High on Friday, scoring four unanswered goal in the second half  for a 5-0 win.

The Warriors' lone goal in the first half came from Ella Pisani four minutes into the game. King Philip pulled away in the second half on a pair of goals by Heidi Lawrence and single tallies by Dani Lomuscio and Ally Pochay.