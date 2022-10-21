WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls soccer team came out on top in its crosstown match with Attleboro High on Friday, scoring four unanswered goal in the second half for a 5-0 win.
The Warriors' lone goal in the first half came from Ella Pisani four minutes into the game. King Philip pulled away in the second half on a pair of goals by Heidi Lawrence and single tallies by Dani Lomuscio and Ally Pochay.
"KP came out of the gates and immediately pinned us back," Attleboro coach Steve Santos said. "After falling behind 3-0, we switched to a more offensive formation to try and create some chances."
The Bombardiers could not convert on their attack due to a solid defensive performance by the Warriors' backline.
"They played well," King Philip coach Gary Pichel said. "It's a great feat to record three shutouts in one week."
"We couldn't capitalize on our few chances, and they did," Santos said.
Addisyn Lamothe Vaughn (2), Pisani, and Lomuscio added assists for King Philip.
King Philip (11-3-1) hosts North Attleboro on Monday while Attleboro (7-8-1) travels to Franklin.
BOYS
Dighton-Rehoboth 0, Bishop Stang 0
DIGHTON — The Falcons got a solid defensive performance from Matt Suprenard, but were unable to get a goal in their scoreless draw.
"It was a little bit of a frustrating game for us as a team," D-R coach Mike Morgado said. "We dominated possession but not being able to get a goal is extremely frustrating. Matt played well out of the back for us, but you always want to walk away with a win."
Dighton-Rehoboth (8-4-3) hosts Durfee Thursday in its season finale.