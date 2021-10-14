MILFORD — Junior striker Ella Pisani delivered the first three goals, all within a span of seven minutes of the first half of the Hockomock League match for the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team in an 8-0 rout of Milford Thursday.
Pisani scored the go-ahead goal, the eventual match-winner for the Warriors at 10:58 on a penalty kick after a Milford handball infraction. Pisani created a two-goal lead at 11:35 on a perfectly played through ball from Mikayla Thompson. Then Pisani collected her hat trick goal at 17:56 on a ball played inside the box by Eilish McGowen.
In winning their second match of the week, the Warriors improved to 9-3 overall heading into a Kelley-Rex Division match Friday at Taunton.
Pisani also collected two assists, setting up Paulina Baczkowski for the first of KP’s four second-half goals at 9:28 and then setting up a goal by McGowen at 14:33.
Sarah Harper scored on a breakaway at 24:11 of the first half to put KP in front 4-0 by intermission.
KP scored twice within the span of 26 seconds midway through the second half, with Heidi Lawrence one-timing a Kylie Anderson cross at 14:07 and McGowen then netting the Warriors’ seventh goal.
Alyssa Legere netted goal No. 8 for KP, one-timing a cross from Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn.
Norton 2, Millis 2
The visiting Lancers rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to take the lead during the second half of the Tri-Valley League match. Lily Newell created a steal and scored on a breakaway in the 50th minute to knot the match at 1-1 for Norton.
Lindsey Bingel delivered the go-ahead goal for the Lancers in the 58th minute, but Millis tied the match with just under five minutes left. Norton (5-4-4) next meets Bellingham Tuesday.
Bristol-Plymouth 2, Tri-County 1
Visiting Bristol-Plymouth erased a one-goal deficit by scoring a pair of second-half goals, the match-winner with just under two minutes left in the Mayflower League match. The Cougars (9-3) out-shot the Craftsmen by a 24-8 margin, but only Noelle Kennedy found the back of the net. Kennedy scored the go-ahead goal off of an assist by Gabby Dergham. The Cougars have a non-league match Monday at Assabet Regional.
BOYS
Milford 3, King Philip 1
The host Warriors faced a one-goal halftime deficit and a two-goal deficit early in the second half before a rally fell short in the Hockomock League match. Tom Lomuscio scored the lone goal for KP (3-9) out of a scramble in the 60th minute.
The Scarlet Hawks had the better run of play over the first and final 20 minutes of the match, hitting the KP crossbar twice. Warrior goalie Connor O’Reilly totaled 12 saves in the match. KP entertains Taunton Friday.
Millis 5, Norton 2
The host Lancers continue to take small steps in their progression, winning a Tri-Valley League match and then scoring a pair of goals within a three-minute span, while limiting the Mohawks to one second-half goal.
Nolan Winfield (at 47 from Alex Clark) and Leo Lopes (at 50 on a blast from atop the penalty box are) put the Lancers (3-11) on the scoreboard. Norton next visits Bellingham Tuesday.
Bristol-Plymouth 5, Tri-County 3
TAUNTON — Angelo DeCaires scored the first and second tying goals of the Mayflower League match for the Cougars, but Bristol-Plymouth broke a 3-3 deadlock with a pair of goals over the final six minutes of the match.
DeCaires tied the match at 1-1 in the 14th minute and at 2-2 in the 24th minute off of a cross from Cormac Thoner. The Cougars tied the match again, at 3-3, in the second quarter with freshman Marty McCrae scoring off of a Zach Blankhorn pass. Tri-County (1-10-1) next meets Blue Hills Tuesday.
