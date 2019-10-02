MANSFIELD -- Through 10 matches, the King Philip Regional High girls' soccer team has yielded just two goals, taking eight shutouts on the season.
The Warriors swarmed the Mansfield High end of Alumni Field Wednesday, taking home a 3-0 victory.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors have now won four straight shutout matches and have outscored their foes, 46-2 thus far.
KP goalie Taylor Butler did not have to make a save on the Hornets. In truth, KP never allowed Mansfield a possession inside the penalty box during the second half and only random forays onto the Warriors' side of the field.
"We really played well, we should have had more goals," KP coach Gary Pichel said of the Warriors' relentless attacking mode, including hitting the crossbar and goalposts.
Ally Stanton scored the match-winner for KP in the 15th minute, finishing off a cross from Avery Snead. Chloe Layne created a two-goal lead for KP in the 30th minute off of a Makayla Griffin corner kick.
Ava Tormey added a second-half goal for the Warriors, scoring out of a loose-ball scramble inside the box, with Stanton assisting. KP (10-0) will next host North Attleboro Friday, while Mansfield (3-4-2) entertains Stoughton.
Canton 5, North Attleboro 2
CANTON -- Sophomore Stephanie McKenna scored both North goals, each off assists from Olivia Wills, but the Red Rocketeers couldn't keep up with Canton, which led throughout the Hockomock League match.
Summer Doherty, Lily Cameron, and Ari Rice all played well for North Attleboro (3-4-1), which takes on King Philip Friday.
Foxboro 8, Sharon 0
FOXBORO -- The trio of Jordyn Collins, Katelyn Mollica and Kailee McCabe each scored two goals as the Warriors tallied five in the first half and stayed unbeaten with the Hockomock League victory.
Jordan Carman and Caroline Rongione each scored one goal for Foxboro (7-0-2), which will travel to Franklin on Friday night.
Seekonk 3, Bourne 0
SEEKONK -- Charlotte Drainville tallied twice, while Madison Julien met the challenge of the Canalmen's offense on the Seekonk High goal line for the shutout as the Warriors won the South Coast Conference match.
Drainville scored the match-winner for Seekonk (9-2, 7-1 in the SCC) in the 20th minute, and then gave the Warriors a two-goal margin midway through the second half. Mia DiBiase scored Seekonk's third goal, while Julien totaled three saves in goal. The Warriors next visit archrival Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.
Bristol-Plymouth x, Tri-County x
FRANKLIN -- .
BOYS
Seekonk 1, Bourne 0
BOURNE -- Junior Jake Silvestre bent in a 25-yard free kick with his left foot, netting the lone goal of the match in the 60th minute as the Warriors claimed a South Coast Conference victory.
The Warriors held a 12-2 advantage in shots, controlling the majority of possession as goaltender Colin Tenreiro made two saves for the clean sheet.
Seekonk (4-3-2) will host D-R on Friday.
