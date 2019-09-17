MILLIS — Andrew Kubinski scored twice in the first half and Edward Abouzeid factored in both second-half goals for the unbeaten Norton High boys’ soccer team in a 4-0 victory at Millis Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Abouzeid blasted a 25-yard drive in the 60th minute to create a 3-0 lead for the Lancers (6-0-1). Then Abouzeid set up Jack Rilli for the Lancers’ fourth goal in the 64th minute.
Kyle Rosa totaled four saves in goal for the shutout.
Kubinski opened the scoring for Norton in the 18th minute on a penalty kick after a Mohawk handball infraction. In the 39th minute, Kubinski tallied again on a breakaway bid after an Alex Turcotte through ball.
The Lancers are off until taking on Medway Tuesday.
Sharon 1, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Eagles converted a corner kick with less than two minutes remaining in the Hockomock League match.
North Attleboro (2-2) and goalie Kyle Briere have surrendered just two goals in four matches. Sharon notched its first win (1-3-1) after having being out-scored 15-5 in its first four matches.
North Attleboro returns to action Thursday at Attleboro.
GIRLS North Attleboro 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — Regan Fein posted her third shutout in goal with five saves as the Rocketeers used a pair of second-half goals to beat Sharon in the Hockomock League match.
North Attleboro (3-1) received solid defensive work from center back Collette Petit and took the lead in the 52nd minute as Ari Rice finished off a rebound of an Alex Moulson shot with her own shot for the match-winner.
In the 64th minute, Olivia Wills uncorked a short side right drive with Stephanie McKenna assisting.
North returns to action Thursday with a 4:45 p.m. match at Attleboro High.
Millis 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers surrendered three goals to the Mohawks within the first 10 minutes of the Tri-Valley League match
Norton goalie Ashley Schepis totaled 12 saves.
Norton (2-3) next hosts Dedham on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.