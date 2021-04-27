WALPOLE -- Noelle Kennedy converted a corner kick in the 63rd minute of the Mayflower League match Tuesday as the Tri-County Regional High girls' soccer team pulled into a 1-1 tie with Norfolk Agricultural.
Karoline McNamara set up the goal with the cross out of the corner. Paige Griffin totaled seven saves in goal for the Cougars (7-1-2).
Tri-County will play the second of three games in three days Wednesday at home against Holbrook, then have the regular-season finale at home Thursday against Norfolk Agricultural. Still pending is the Mayflower League "crossover" tournament scheduled for Saturday.
BOYS
Blue Hills Regional, 4 Tri-County 3
FRANKLIN -- The Cougars nearly overcame a three-goal halftime deficit, but fell short in their Mayflower League season finale.
Sophomore Isaiah Butler, freshman Dylan Gonzalez and freshman Alex Echevarria scored goals for the Cougars, who finished at 0-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.