FRANKLIN — Isabella Gulley posted her second shutout of the season while junior Sheila Cardona scored the lone goal of the match as the unbeaten Tri-County Regional High girls’ soccer team took a 1-0 victory over Old Colony Tuesday in a Mayflower League match.
Cardona scored the match-winner for the Cougars (3-0) from 10 yards out in the 19th minute, with Kim Escobar assisting.
Gulley posted six saves in goal for Tri-County, being aided by the work of defenders Isabelle Rivera and Brenna Kelly. The Cougars have yet to surrender a goal over three matches thus far. Tri-County plays the second of three matches in three days Wednesday at home against Assabet Valley.
BOYS Old Colony Regional 4, Tri-County 1
ROCHESTER — Old Colony erased a one-goal deficit by halftime by pumping in four second-half goals to top Tri-County in the Mayflower league match. Old Colony tied the match in the 43rd minute.
Isaiah Butler put the Cougars into the lead in the 18th minute of the first half. Tri-County generated a dozen second-half shots. The Cougars (0-3-1) have a rematch with Old Colony Thursday in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.