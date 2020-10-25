HOPKINTON — Three times the Norton High boys’ soccer team took the lead Sunday, and three times the Hillers of Hopkinton High responded with the equalizer, with the Lancers ultimately having to settle for a 3-3 stalemate in the Tri-Valley League match.
Jack O’Brien factored in the first two Norton goals, setting up Edward Abouzeid for the go-ahead goal in the first quarter, and then regaining the lead for the Lancers late in the session, assisted by Nolan Winfield.
Hopkinton tied the match at 2-2 in the third quarter, but in the waning minutes, Maguire Phillips once again put the Lancers in front, with John Ferreira assisting. The Hillers tied the match in the 70th minute. Kyle Rosa totaled 13 saves in goal for Norton. The Lancers (0-2-2) seek to enter the win column Saturday against Bellingham.
Hopkinton 3, Norton 2
NORTON — The Hillers overcame a one-goal deficit with a late second-quarter goal, and then tallied the match-winner in the third quarter to trump the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League match Saturday.
Andrew Kubinski scored both goals for Norton. He put the Lancers in front two minutes into the match, and then regained the lead for Norton late in the same session.
GIRLS Hopkinton 1, Norton 0
HOPKINTON — The Lancers yielded two fewer goals to the Hillers than on Saturday in the first game of the “home-and-away” Tri-Valley League series, but were unable to dent the back of the Hopkinton net. Norton (0-4) created good chances through all four quarters, while goalie Kaylin Hebert (12 saves) and the Lancer defense blanked Hopkinton until the fourth quarter. Norton next takes on Bellingham Saturday.
Hopkinton 3, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers surrendered a pair of third-quarter goals to Hopkinton and fell in the Tri-Valley League match Saturday. Norton (0-3) dominated the fourth quarter, with Meg Cross, Kalya Leahy and Lily Newell having great bids, but was unable to rally from the deficit.
Newell scored the lone Norton goal in the 32nd minute of the first half off of a free kick to knot the score at 1-1, with Meg Moniz assisting.
