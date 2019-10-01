NORTON — Senior Zach Lerner scored in his third straight match, delivering the winning goal for the unbeaten Norton High boys’ soccer team in a 2-1 Tri-Valley League win over Ashland High Tuesday at Adams Field.
The Lancers (7-0-3) moved to within a point of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
Norton rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit as the Clockers scored out of a loose ball situation in the 33rd minute.
Alex Clark knocked in the equalizer for Norton in the 41st minute, a short shot in the box after a cross from Will O’Brien. Lerner similarly scored the go-ahead goal for Norton with O’Brien sending the ball into the box.
“We fought really hard,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “We played really good defense and limited their chances.”
Kyle Rosa and Derek Alexander split the goaltending duties for Norton, which hosts Bellingham Thursday.
North Attleboro 2, Canton 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Matt Conley set up a pair of second-half scores, while Kyle Briere turned back Canton on the goal line in preserving the Hockomock League win for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (5-3) was unable to score until the final 20 minutes of the match. Joe Coscarella scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, while Matt Mordini scored what proved to be the match-winner in the 79th minute on a through ball and cross from Conley.
Briere faced seven Canton corner kicks, taking a half-dozen shots out of the air while not allowing the Bulldogs a goal until the final 10 seconds.
North Attleboro hosts King Philip on Friday.
GIRLS Ashland 0, Norton 0
ASHLAND — Senior goaltender Ashley Schepis made 10 saves as the Lancers settled for a scoreless Tri-Valley League draw.
Schepis benefited from the defensive play of Olivia Burke and Caroline Turcotte while Kylie Dion and Lily Newell both created offensive chances, but the Lancers couldn’t cash in.
Norton held a 13-10 advantage in shots.
Norton (3-5-1) will travel to Bellingham on Thursday in another Tri-Valley League contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.