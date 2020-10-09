WRENTHAM — Senior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark stood tall on the line and classmate Ajae Olsen was opportunistic in scoring a late goal as the King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team left Macktaz Field Friday with a 1-0 victory over Mansfield High in a Hockomock League match.
In avenging a one-goal loss to the Hornets two days ago in Mansfield, Olsen delivered the match-winner for King Philip in the 69th minute off of a free kick. After Alex Leon was fouled in creating an attack, Olsen was awarded the kick and directed the ball in from 22 yards out.
“We just gave them one too many direct kicks,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of KP being awarded the free addresses of the ball. “We played extremely well defensively.”
Playing behind the defense of Evan Eames, Ethan Scholes, Mike Caridi and David Jean, Hornets goalkeeper Eric Sullivan totaled 11 saves.
“I thought that we had the better run of play and we had some very good opportunities,” Sheridan added. “But, we either put the ball just wide or right onto him (Lindmark).”
Lindmark accounted for five saves in the KP goal in posting his first shutout of the season.
“He had real command of the box, he handled a lot of long balls,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said of Lindmark’s work.
The match stood scoreless through three quarters although King Philip hit the post once and had a pair of several deep pressures.
“We did a better job of dominating possession,” O’Neill said of generating a more balanced attack. “We did a good job of controlling the midfield and how well our boys were able to break down a very well-organized and tough Mansfield team.”
Senior captain Evan McEvoy led the Warriors in the middle of the field while Caleb Waxman and sophomore Matt Crago also chipped in.
The Hornets play Tuesday at Taunton while the Warriors will host Franklin.
GIRLS North Attleboro 1, Oliver Ames 1
EASTON — The Rocketeers turned in a strong defensive effort against one of the perennially strong MIAA Division 1 South Sectional entrants to earn the draw.
Buoyed by senior goalkeeper Kaylah Seavey, the Rocketeers blanked the Tigers through 80 minutes of the season opener for both teams earlier in the week and then blanked OA through the first half Friday as well.“Our defense has really been coming along,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of seniors Katie Manning and Jordyn Sullivan along with junior Summer Doherty. “Seavey was just awesome back there.”
Seavey made 16 saves.
OA tallied the tying goal in the third quarter after North Attleboro (0-0-2) had taken the lead in the second quarter when sophomore Clara Giuliano scored on a feed from Tess Collins. The Rocketeers continued to press forward with Ari Rice and Lydia Santos generating much of the attack.
The Rocketeers return home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match with Stoughton.
