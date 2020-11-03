MANSFIELD — The Kelley-Rex Division boys’ soccer title in the Hockomock League was decided by a penalty kick.
Unbeaten Milford High converted a free chance in the third quarter in what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Mansfield High Tuesday at Alumni Field.
The Scarlet Hawks (6-0-1, 13 points) have a one-point lead over Mansfield (5-2-2), which has played two more matches than Milford.
Milford took the lead in the first quarter and took a 2-0 lead into the fourth quarter before Dan Rowe scored for Mansfield on a direct kick in the 65th minute.
Evan Eames and Mike Caridi were outstanding on the defensive side of the field for Mansfield, which kept the Scarlet Hawks, averaging three goals per match, to one. The Hornets were relentless with their attacking pressure during the fourth quarter, but were unable to gain the equalizer.
Mansfield visits Milford Thursday.
GIRLS Mansfield 1, Milford 1
MILFORD — The Hornets secured one point, but not the two that would have kept them in the running with Franklin for the Kelley-Rex Division title.
Mansfield (4-2-3) has 11 points behind first place Franklin (6-2), which had its season interrupted by COVID-19 protocol. King Philip (5-3) is in third place.
Milford took the lead in the first quarter by converting a direct kick from 30 yards out. Mansfield gained the tying tally in the third quarter on a direct kick off the foot of Maria Sevastos in the 50th minute.
The Hornets had four breakaway bids as the Scarlet Hawk goalkeeper made 20 saves. The Hornets host Milford Thursday.
