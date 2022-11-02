The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released the boys and girls soccer tournament brackets on Wednesday, showing the path to a state title for area teams.
Dates and times of game remain to be determined.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released the boys and girls soccer tournament brackets on Wednesday, showing the path to a state title for area teams.
Dates and times of game remain to be determined.
In Division 1 boys, Attleboro (11-4-3) earned the No. 17 seed and will play No. 16 Hingham in the Round of 32. Earning a preliminary-round game in Division 1 is No. 39 Bishop Feehan (12-3-4), which will play No. 26 Leominster for a chance to play No. 7 Framingham in the Round of 32.
In Division 2, No. 23 Mansfield (10-3-13) earned a Round of 32 draw against No. 9 Longmeadow. Also in the Division 2 playoffs is No. 15 North Attleboro (8-7-3), which will play No. 18 Sharon.
In Division 3, No. 33 Dighton-Rehoboth (9-4-3) will play No. 32 Essex North Shore in a preliminary-round game with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Pembroke. Norton (8-9-1) has also earned a spot in the Division 3 postseason, with the No. 19 seed Lancers playing No. 14 Gloucester in the Round of 32.
In the girls soccer bracket, No. 3 Bishop Feehan (19-0) awaits the winner of the preliminary round game between No. 30 Waltham or No. 35 North Andover.
Also in the girls Division 1 bracket is No. 10 King Philip (13-4-1), which will play No. 23 Beverly.
In Division 2, No. 6 Mansfield (11-3-4) awaits the preliminary-round winner of No. 27 Walpole and No. 38 Marlboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-5) has made the postseason as the No. 36 seed in Division 3, and will play in a preliminary round game against No. 29 Martha’s Vineyard, with the winner moving on to play No. 4 Hanover. Foxboro (4-11-3) will also play in the preliminary round as the No. 23 seed, drawing No. 42 Diman with a chance to move on to play No. 10 Dedham.
Norton (8-4-7), the No. 19 seed in Division 3, avoided a preliminary-round game and will play No. 14 Archbishop Williams in the Round of 32.