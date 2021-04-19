REHOBOTH -- The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys' and girls' soccer teams will likely be the No. 1 seeds for the South Coast Conference Cup series next week.
The unbeaten Falcon girls' soccer team held off the upset bid of Somerset Berkley Monday on a goal off of a direct kick by junior midfielder Caitlin Morgado with 90 seconds remaining for a 1-0 victory in the South Coast Conference match.
"We controlled play, but didn't create enough on the attack," D-R coach Trish Madsen said.
Morgado finished off the free kick atop the penalty box area with a drive after a Blue Raider handball infraction. Morgado has 12 goals (six goals, six assists) in eight matches.
Junior Eliana Raposa notched her sixth shutout in goal for the Falcons with two saves.
The Falcons concluded the regular season with a 9-0 record and will be the No. 1 seed for the SCC Cup series set to begin next week. The No. 7-10 teams will participate in a playoff round with the Falcons to host the highest remaining seed in a quarterfinal round match at the Bliss Soccer Complex at a date to be determined.
Seekonk 4, Fairhaven 3
SEEKONK -- Lauren Couitt scored a pair of goals over the final 10 minutes of the first half as tjhe Warriors won the South Coast Conference match over the Blue Devils. Couitt scored goals in the 30th and 38th minutes as Seekonk took a 2-1 halftime lead.
Lila Montgomery gave Seekonk a 3-2 lead midway through the second half, while Madison Eddy created a two-goal lead. The Warriors (4-2-1) visit Apponequet Tuesday.
BOYS
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Somerset Berkley 0
SOMERSET -- Goalkeeper Cole Tavares posted the shutout and scored a goal as well as the Falcons extended their unbeaten skein to eighth matches with the South Coast Conference victory.
D-R (7-0-1) has one regular season match remaining Thursday at Apponequet. The Warriors are currently the No. 1 seed for the SCC Cup series and will get a first-round playoff bye. D-R would host a quarterfinal game on a date yet to be determined.
Tavares made two saves for the shutout and kept Somerset Berkley at bay in a scoreless first half.
"The boys have worked hard for that No. 1 seed, " D-R coach Mike Morgado said.
Kevin Smith scored twice and Tavares converted a penalty kick for the Falcons' fifth goal.
Marshall Morgado and Mark Thaler also scored for the Falcons.
Seekonk 1, Fairhaven 1
FAIRHAVEN -- Jake Silvestri scored the lone goal of the South Coast Conference match for the Warriors on a free kick in the 40th minute of the first half to put Seekonk ahead, but Fairhaven gained the equalizer midway through the second half.
The Warriors (1-5-1) had a chance to win, but a penalty kick after a handball infraction, sailed over the net in the 70th minute.
Guiliano Cozzo totaled five saves in goal for Seekonk, which will host Apponequet Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.