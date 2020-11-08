NORTON — Kailin Hebert, the freshman goalkeeper for the Norton High girls’ soccer team, twice kept the Lancers in contention in its Tri-Valley League home-and-away series with Medway. But twice, the Mustangs spoiled Norton’s upset plans.
Hebert accounted for 15 saves Sunday, but Norton suffered a 3-1 setback to the Mustangs in the second game of the series.
Medway broke a 1-1 deadlock by scoring a pair of goals off of restarts from the corner in the final two minutes of the match.
Lily Newell pulled Norton into a 1-1 tie with the Mustangs with a third-quarter goal, gaining a steal and then unloading a 25-yard shot. The Mustangs held a 1-0 lead at halftime
Medway 1, Norton 0
MEDWAY — Hebert kept Medway scoreless through the first half of play in Saturday’s opening game of the series. Medway, however, scored its lone goal in the third quarter.
Hebert accounted for 16 saves on the Norton goal line.
Norton will next host Ashland in a Tri-Valley League match Saturday at Adams Field, the first of a two-game series.
Mansfield 1, Milford 0
MANSFIELD — Cathryn Cooney scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match in lifting Mansfield past Milford at Alumni Field. Cooney put the Hornets (5-3-3) in front midway through the third quarter. Olivia Salisbury and Kelsey Hubler shared the goaltending duties for the Hornets and the shutout. Mansfield will next host Oliver Ames Wednesday in the Hockomock Cup series, with the time to be announced.
BOYS Milford 3, Mansfield 1
MILFORD — The unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division champion Scarlet Hawks tallied a pair of fourth-quarter goals, including the match-winner with merely 30 seconds played, to top Mansfield in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
Milford (7-0-3) gained the lead in the second quarter, in the 34th minute. Mansfield (5-3-2) produced the equalizer seconds before intermission when Sagar Koul scored.
The match turned into a foul-infested (one red card, two yellow cards) fourth quarter. Mansfield will be the Kelley-Rex Division’s No. 2 seed for the Hockomock Cup series and will host Foxboro Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Medway 1, Norton 0
NORTON — Kyle Rosa totaled a dozen saves, including point-blank salvos and breakaways, but the Lancer boys’ soccer team was unable to come up with a goal in the first half of a home-and-away Tri-Valley League series with the defending MIAA Division 3 South champion and unbeaten Mustangs.
Norton lost a 1-0 match on penalty kicks to Medway in the 2019 MIAA Division 3 South title game.
Medway, the 2019 Division 3 State finalists, scored the lone goal of the match on a rebound in the second quarter.
Medway 5, Norton 1
MEDWAY — In the rematch on Sunday, Medway gained a 2-0 lead by intermission and never allowed Norton a chance for a recovery. Rose was forced to make another dozen saves as the Mustangs held the upper hand in time of ball possession. Jack O’Brien scored the lone goal for Norton, converting a rebound of an Edward Abouzeid free kick in the third quarter, which reduced the gap to 2-1.
Norton (1-5-3) will host Ashland Thursday at 5 p.m. in the first half of another home-and-away series between the two teams.
