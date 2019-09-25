NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team played Milford on even terms for all but one minute early in the second half of the Hockomock League match Wednesday at Beaupre Field.
That goal by Milford, in the 41st minute, was the difference maker as the Scarlet Hawks took a 1-0 victory.
The Rocketeers had two potential game-tying chances on breakaway bids sail wide of the Milford net, while North had the equalizer nullified by an offside infraction.
Joe Coscarella and James Sales were terrific from endline to endline for the Big Red (3-3), which did not allow the Scarlet Hawks a corner kick. Kyle Briere tended goal for North, which next visits Franklin Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Old Rochester 2
REHOBOTH — The Falcons tallied a trio of first half goals, while goalkeeper Mason Kulpa preserved his “clean sheet” and the South Coast Conference victory by making 10 saves. “We kept our composure,” D-R coach Steve Kulpa said of the Falcons (3-4-1) weathering ORR’s second half surge.
Matt Duarte scored the match-winner for D-R (at 15 off of a James Lobban corner kick). Then Kevin Smith (at 30 from Marshall Morgado) and Reis Cordeiro (at 39 from Jameson Hughes) also found the back of the Bulldog net. D-R visits Case Monday.
Fairhaven 2, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Blue Devils scored a pair of goals within the first six minutes of the South Coast Conference match and blanked Seekonk the rest of the way.
Fairhaven dominated the first half as Seekonk was unable to string two or three passes together. Seekonk (3-3-2) visit Bourne Wednesday.
Girls Seekonk 3, Fairhaven 2
FAIRHAVEN — Lauren Couitt factored into both second half goals for Seekonk in taking the South Coast Conference victory. Couitt set up Charlotte Drainville in the 44th minute to put the Warriors in front 2-0 and then scored what proved to be the match-winning goal in the 49th minute with Emily Chin assisting.
Seekonk (8-2, 6-1) took the lead just four minutes into the match on a goal by Morgan Sylvestre. Madison Julien totaled five saves in goal for the Warriors, who are off until a match Wednesday at home against Bourne.
Old Rochester 6, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
MATTAPOISETT — Juliana DaCosta scored twice, but the Bulldogs took the lead on a penalty kick in the 71st minute and added another tally after an apparent offside infraction to beat the Falcons in the South Coast Conference match.
DaCosta pulled D-R (6-3) into a 1-1 tie in the 23rd minute (from Caroline Reed) and into a 3-3 tie in the 35th minute (from Emily D’Ambrosio). Juliana Tavares also scored in the first half for the Falcons, in the 34th minute.
D-R broke a 3-3 halftime tie by taking its first lead, at 4-3 on a goal by Lexi Menzes in the 49th minute from Angel Correia. The Falcons next have a non-league match Saturday with New Bedford.
