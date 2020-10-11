HOLLISTON — The Norton High boys’ soccer team was able to score just one goal and take one point in its season-opening “home-and-away” Tri-Valley League series with Holliston.
Norton battled the Panthers to a 1-1 standoff Saturday in their season debut at Adams Field, but then suffered a 2-0 setback in the rematch Sunday in Holliston.
Norton coach Eric Greene just wonders how good the Lancers would be were they to have had a regular practice schedule, some preseason skirmishes, and a season that started in September instead of October. But health and safety restrictions put in place by the MIAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the season.
“With a young team and no scrimmages, it’s been a tough adjustment for everybody,” Greene said of the Lancers being held to one goal through 160 minutes of action, while blanking Holliston in the second half of Saturday’s match and limiting the Panthers to one second-half goal on Sunday.
“Holliston is a really good team, but it was a tough start for the boys,” Greene said of the Lancers.
In the first game of the season, Norton secured the tying tally with 40 seconds left in the third quarter when Edward Abouzeid finished off a free kick taken by Andrew Kubinski. Holliston had taken the lead in the second quarter on a penalty kick after a Lancer tripping foul inside the box.
Kyle Rosa totaled seven saves in goal for Norton. “We were a lot better in the second half,” Greene said of the Lancers overcoming some projected first-game jitters due to the lack of practice time, without any scrimmages and without a slate of summer-league season matches to build a base.
The Lancers have been limited to two practice sessions per week “and that kind of shows, we haven’t had a lot of practice,” Greene added. “We graduated a lot of seniors from last year, so we have a lot to learn. And without much practice time, it’s been tough logistically.”
GIRLS Holliston 2-3, Norton 0-0
NORTON — For the second time in two days, the Norton High girls’ soccer team presented a staunch defensive front of goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert, but the Lancers were unable to put the ball into the back of the net of the Panthers in the season-opening “home-and-away” Tri-Valley League series.
In dropping their season debut Saturday on Holliston’s home field, 2-0, “we had a lot of good moments,” Norton coach Meagan Elliott said. Holliston took the lead on a second-quarter penalty kick, and then added a third-quarter goal. Hebert totaled eight saves in the match.
In the Lancers’ “home” debut Sunday at Adams Field, Hebert and the Lancers backline, featuring Caroline Turcotte and Brynn Leahy, blanked Holliston through three-plus quarters. “For better than 60 minutes, we more than held our own and created a lot of pressure,” Elliott said. Holliston burst the Lancers’ chances for victory by scoring all three of its goals over a five-minute span of the fourth quarter.
Hebert accounted for seven saves in net. With limited practice time, due to coronavirus health and social-distancing restrictions, nonetheless, “our stamina and match fitness has been fine,” Elliott added. “Coming out of the preseason, we’re a well-conditioned team. We just have to find a way to generate more of an attack.”
