WESTWOOD — The Norton High boys’ soccer team generated a half-dozen true scoring chances during the first half of its Tri-Valley League match Thursday at Westwood, but the Lancers went unrewarded in falling 2-0.
Westwood denied Norton of taking a point by scoring two goals over the final 10 minutes of the match, the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and a second in the 75th minute. Cam Lerner was rugged on the defensive side of the ball for the Lancers (2-5), who next host Ashland Monday.
GIRLS Westwood 5, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers were unable to overcome a one-goal halftime deficit in losing the Tri-Valley League match to the Wolverines. Norton closed the gap to 2-1 in the second half as Makenzie Dennett drilled a 25-yard free kick. The Lancers (3-3-1) next visit Ashland Tuesday.
