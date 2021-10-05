NORTON — The Norton High boys’ soccer team may have played its best 60 minutes of soccer this season in keeping Hopkinton off of the Adams Field scoreboard Tuesday, while creating a handful of true scoring chances, only to be denied at the last instant.
With sophomore Brandon Pompeii making his debut in goal, being converted from a midfield role, and with a sophomore transfer, Loenardo Lopes from Portugal, making his Lancer debut, Norton High probed and prodded for its fourth victory of the season.
Alas, Hopkinton tallied twice in the final 20 minutes of the Tri-Valley League match for a 2-0 verdict.
“I was really happy with the defense, they did an outstanding job,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “We haven’t been getting a lot of shots, but we created some quality chances.”
The Lancers are struggling to find an identity this TVL season, with two prime-time players, Jack Rilli (torn hamstring) and Ryan Potts (ACL), both sidelined.
Norton (2-7) nearly gained the advantage during the first half when Nolan Winfield launched a corner kick from the left side in the third minute, then Gavin Sousa created a loose-ball chance at the left post in the seventh minute.
Defender Cam Lerner launched a strong drive off of the left side at 18, defender Alex Clark drilled a free kick from the left side to the right post at 24 and then another free kick on the right flank at 38 on-target.
The Lancer defense well-supported Pompeii too in blanking the Hillers as a pair of corner kicks (at 14 and 34) went astray. Meanwhile, Lerner blocked a Hiller shot from within the penalty box area at 19, Winfield cleverly denied a Hiller throw-in from the right side at 17, and defender Matt Cropley took away another throw-in from the right at 28.
Hopkinton broke through for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, scoring out of a scrum after a corner kick. Then the Hillers added a second goal with just over three minutes left.
“That was one of our better games and was something that we can build off of,” Greene added. The Lancers return to action Thursday evening with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Medfield.
GIRLS Hopkinton 5, Norton 3
HOPKINTON — The Hillers netted four goals within a five-minute span midway through the second half to topple Norton in the Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers (3-4-3) pulled into a 1-1 deadlock with Hopkinton late in the first half on a penalty kick by Cam Doyle after a handball infraction.
Norton gained the lead early in the second half as freshman Zoe Santos converted a corner kick from Lily Newell.
Unfortunately, the Hillers owned a 5-2 lead before the Lancers scored again, when Shaylee Owens converted a cross from Callie Doyle. Norton next entertains Medfield Thursday.
Tri-County 4, Diman Voke 3
FRANKLIN — Noelle Kennedy banged in a trio of first-half goals, two on penalty kicks, as the Cougars held on for the Mayflower League victory. Tri-County (7-2, 4-1) held a 3-0 halftime lead before Diman Voke converted a late penalty kick to close the gap.
Kennedy scored the go-ahead goal for the Cougars at 13:10 of the first half on a penalty kick after a foul inside the penalty-box area. She scored Tri-County’s third goal, also on a penalty kick, at 28:15, on a similar takedown infraction.
Kennedy converted an Isabelle Dias cross at 22:05 to build a 2-0 Cougar lead. Kimberly Escobar scored the match-winner for Tri-County in the second half off of a corner kick taken by Gabrielle Dergham. The Cougars next visit Diman Voke Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.