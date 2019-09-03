NORTON — Overcoming a one-goal deficit and overcoming the defending MIAA Division 3 South Sectional champions, the Norton High boys’ soccer team certainly put its best foot forward Tuesday in winning its season debut, 2-1 over Holliston in a Tri-Valley League match.
“They graduated a lot, but they still have some studs,” Eric Greene, the Norton High coach said of the Panthers, who took the lead in the 15th minute, but were then blanked for the final 65 minutes by the Lancers’ All-TVL senior goalkeeper, Derek Alexander (five saves).
Junior Edward Abouzeid created the equalizer, then the match-winner for Norton with a 30-yard blast off of the right side in the 67th minute.
The Lancers had gained the tying goal during the first half, in the 27th minute, with Abouzeid setting up Will O’Brien.
“The kids maintained their composure and finished when it counted,” Greene said of Norton’s strong second half. The Lancers next visit Bellingham Thursday.
GIRLS Holliston 4, Norton 1
HOLLISTON — The Lancers threw a scare into the Panthers, taking the lead in the fourth minute of the Tri-Valley League match, but new Norton head coach Meg Elliott went unrewarded in her sideline debut.
Senior Olivia Burke put Norton into the lead in the fourth minute, but Holliston rallied for three goals before intermission. Ashley Schepis totaled 10 saves in goal for the Lancers, who make their home debut Thursday against Bellingham.
