NORTON — The Norton High girls’ soccer team scored two weeks worth of goals in just 90 minutes at Adams Field Tuesday in routing Bellingham High 11-1 in a Tri-Valley League match.
Emily Schepis scored her first career goal for Norton (6-4-4), which held a 5-1 halftime lead. Lindsey Bingel and Kaitlin Russell each scored twice for the Lancers. Bingel converted a first half penalty kick.
Kaylin Hebert made five saves, blanking the Blackhawks in the second half. Norton hosts Medway Thursday.
Seekonk 4, Bourne 0
SEEKONK — Lauren Couitt scored all four goals for Seekonk in the South Coast Conference victory. Warrior goalie Maddie Julien not only had 10 saves for the shutout and had an assist. Morgan Silvestre and Lauren Calabro also had assists for Seekonk (9-5).
Blue Hills Regional 4, Tri-County 3
FRANKLIN — Blue Hills Regional captured the Mayflower League Large School Division regular season title by nipping the Cougars on a goal early in the second half. Tri-County (9-4) rallied from a 3-1 deficit by scoring twice over the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Isabelle Dias and Jordan Lagos scored late first half goals to pull the Cougars into a tie after Noelle Kennedy had netted the opening goal for Tri-County with Gabby Dergham assisting.
Tri-County had 13 shots and three corner kicks in the match with goalie Lily Mood making nine saves. The Cougars Blue Hills Friday.
Boys Norton 1, Bellingham 0
BELLINGHAM — Sophomore Leonardo Lopes converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute of the Tri-Valley League match as the Lancers escaped with the victory. Norton was awarded the free kick after Cody Gass was taken down on a foul inside the penalty box area.
Norton goalkeeper Luke Barreira had made two saves for his second shutout of the season. The Lancers had strong defensively efforts from Kyle Kofton and Quinn Bressler.
Norton (4-11) next has a 5 p.m. match Thursday at Medway.
