NORTON — Senior Morgan Simmons and freshman Ryan Potts both delivered their first varsity career goals as the unbeaten Norton High boys’ soccer team stormed past Millis High in the second half for a 6-0 victory Thursday at Adams Field in a Tri-Valley League match.
Simmons scored the Lancers’ fourth goal of the match in the 56th minute for the third of five second-half goals by Norton as Andrew Dalton collected his second assist.
Potts scored goal No. 6 for the Lancers in the 77th minute with Nolan Winfield assisting. Derek Alexander and Kyle Rosa shared the duties in net for the shutout, combining for four saves.
Will O’Brien tallied twice for Norton (12-0-3) at 44 minutes from Dalton and at 60 from Alex Clark.
David Degbor scored three minutes into the contest off of a feed from O’Brien as the Lancers led 1-0 at halftime. Edward Abouzeid gave the Lancers a two-goal lead in the 43rd minute.
Norton hosts Barrington Friday.
Foxboro 2, Milton 0
MILTON — Joe Cusack netted what proved to be the eventual game-winner during the first half as the Warriors won the non-league match.
Dylan Barreira netted a lone goal to extend the Warrior lead to 2-0 at the half. Foxboro (5-6-3), which needs five points in its final four games to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, hosts Milford on Friday.
GIRLS Millis 5, Norton 1
MILLIS — The Lancers took a quick lead in the Tri-Valley League match when Lily Newell scored in the 10th minute off a Cam Doyle pass before Millis tallied three times before halftime to gain control. Ashley Schepis had 12 saves in goal for Norton (4-9-1), which hosts Dedham Tuesday.
