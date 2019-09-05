BELLINGHAM — Will O’Brien and Jack O’Brien each collected three points with a goal in powering the Norton High boys’ soccer team to a 5-1 verdict over Bellingham Thursday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Will O’Brien put the Lancers into the lead in the 10th minute, assisted by Andrew Kubinski. Jack O’Brien created a 3-1 lead for Norton at intermission, by finishing off a pass from Will O’Brien in the 38th minute.
Edward Abouzeid (at 14 from Jack O’Brien) scored the match-winner for the Lancers in the 14th minute. Kubinski (at 50 from Will O’Brien) and David Degbor (at 53 from Jack O’Brien) tallied in the second half.
Derek Alexander tended goal during the first half for Norton, while Kyle Rosa took over for the second half and blanked the Blackhawks. Norton (2-0) has a non-league match Monday at 6 p.m. at Mansfield.
King Philip 4, Sharon 0
SHARON — Wes Orzell scored the match-winner and set up Brian McCarthy three minutes later in the 39th minute as the Warriors presented new head coach Mike O’Neill with a win in the Hockomock League contest.
Evan McAvoy set up both second half goals for KP, in the 71st minute by Cam Lawrence and in the 80th minute by Stephen Griffin. Aidan Lindmark (four saves) and Grant Orzell (five saves) shared the goaltending duties for the Warriors and the shutout. KP next meets Franklin Monday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Norton 5, Bellingham 0
NORTON — Cameron Doyle netted the match-winner on a penalty kick in the fifth minute, while senior Riley Young scored a pair of second half goals as the Lancers paraded past the Blackhawks in a Tri-Valley League match.
Young scored second-half goals in the 53rd and 77th minutes. The Lancers led 1-0 at halftime, but had four second-half goals with Sarah Tatarczuk and Carly Murphy also scoring. Ashley Schepis totaled four saves in goal for the shutout. The Lancers next host Norwood Tuesday.
Whitinsiville Christian 6, Tri-County 1
WHITINSVILLE — The Cougars surrendered a pair of first-half goals and the first three goals of the non-league match, their season debut under new head coach Mark Chauvin. Freshman Noelle Kennedy tallied for Tri-County with senior midfielder Julia Hutchinson during the second half, cutting the gap to 3-1. The Cougars visit Holbrook Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.