NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Connor Palinski looped a 30-yard shot from the left side into the back of the North Attleboro High net in the 30th minute of their Hockomock League match Thursday at Beaupre Field as the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team took a 1-0 victory in the season debut for both teams.
Palinski took a feed from Ian Leeds and charged forward, challenging the North Attleboro defense before letting loose with a shot for the match-winner.
“Our defense was phenomenal,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of the Hornets’ backline with Dylan Buchanan, Mike Caridi and Leeds.
The Rocketeers hit the post, generated a half-dozen corner kicks and Quinn Connolly slipped behind the Hornet defense to present North with a solid chance for the equalizing goal during the second half.
“I was pleased with the way that we played,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. “Our defense was solid, we just have to find a way to score some goals.”
Rocketeers’ senior captain and goalie David Floyd made seven saves.
Mansfield meets Milford Monday, while North Attleboro visits Sharon.
Foxboro 5, King Philip 4
FOXBORO — Foxboro drilled four first-half goals and then had to hang on in the second half as King Philip scored four goals over the final 40 minutes of the Hockomock League match.
Alex Penders, Jorge Sanchez and Cam Barreira scored for Foxboro in its home season debut at Sam Berns Field. Penders and Sanchez both scored within the first 10 minutes of the match.
Sophomore Tom Lomuscio scored twice and assisted on two goals for KP, which nearly overcame 4-1 and 5-2 second-half deficits.
Lomuscio scored goals in the 41st and 55th minutes, while Caleb Waxman scored second half goals in the 72nd and 75th minutes for King Philip.
Foxboro has a non-league match Friday at Milton. King Philip has a 6 p.m. match Monday at Taunton.
Girls Mansfield 1, North Attleboro 0
MANSFIELD — Sophomore Carly Devine scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match as the Hornets captured their season debut.
Devine delivered the winning goal for Mansfield in the 37th minute, taking a through ball from Olivia Homsi.
Hornet goalie Olivia Salisbury totaled four saves for the shutout. Salisbury denied North Attleboro a potential go-ahead goal in the 25th minute, stopping Rocketeer striker Stephanie McKenna of a blast inside the penalty box, with the Hornet defense then clearing the loose ball off of the goal line.
“We shouldn’t get first-game jitters, but we did,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said.
The Hornets host Milford Monday night at Alumni Field, while the Rocketeers take on Sharon in a Hockomock League tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.