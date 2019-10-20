ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team tallied twice during the first half and relied on its staunch team defense to quell an upset bid by Hopkinton in beating the Hillers 2-0 in the non-league match.
Senior midfielder Hailey Goodman was the architect for the Shamrock offense, setting up Kelly Coady for the match-winning goal in the 14th minute, and then scoring Bishop Feehan’s second goal on a direct kick in the 28th minute.
Sophomore Amelia Hohos totaled six saves in goal for the shutout, but the Shamrocks’ defensive cast, with Annie Pearl, Anna Jones, Grace Robison and Sydney Moskal, repeatedly repelled Hiller advances.
“It was a very physical game, but we created a lot of opportunities for ourselves,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. The Shamrocks (14-0-1) have three matches remaining in the regular season, the first of which is Thursday against Coyle-Cassidy.
Seekonk 5, New Bedford 0
SEEKONK — The MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors tallied twice during the first half to present goalkeeper Madison Julien (three saves) with a a healthy advantage as Seekonk outran New Bedford in a non-league match at Connolly Field.
Kaylee Peterson (at 16) and Emily Chin (at 14) put Seekonk into the lead. During the second half, Charlotte Drainville (at 54), Mia DiBiase (at 57) and Lauren Couitt (at 61) also found the back of the Whaler net. Seekonk (12-4) returns to the Cole St. Complex for a Tuesday match with Bishop Stang.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 1
ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Tournament-bound Shamrocks delivered a pair of first-half goals and rode some stellar midfield play to rout the Spartans and clinch the Eastern Athletic Conference title.
Bishop Feehan (10-2-1, 3-0 in the EAC) seized the lead on goals from Tate Demond (at 4 from Zach Stephenson) and Matt Rogers (at 28 from Caleb Williams). Thomas Potenza totaled three saves in goal.
During the second half, Justin Clark (at 45 from Williams), Ryan Hart (at 56) and Joe Scott (at 60 from James Facy) scored goals for Bishop Feehan. The Shamrocks have a non-league match Monday at Dighton-Rehoboth.
Case 3, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Minus a pair of central defenders due to injury, the Seekonk High Warriors were unable to counter the speed of the Cardinals in losing the South Coast Conference match. Seekonk gained the lead in the sixth minute on a goal by Josh Contois, but Case then scored a trio of goals before intermission.
The Warriors (4-5-5) need five points out of their remaining four matches in order to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, the first of which is with archrival Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.
