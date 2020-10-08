NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team remains in search of its first goal of the season after a 5-0 loss to Oliver Ames High Thursday night in a Hockomock League match at Beaupre Field.
OA took the lead midway through the first quarter and added a pair of second quarter goals. OA had a pair of fourth quarter goals, one on a penalty kick.
GIRLS Foxboro 7, Sharon 1
SHARON — For the second time in a week, the Wariors routed the Eagles in a Hockomock League match. Kailee McCabe netted three goals for Foxboro (2-0), while Katelyn Mollica added a pair.
A Mollia goal and then two by McCabe put Foxboro in front 3-1 by halftime. Jordyn Collins set up McCabe’s two first-half goals and scored her third goal of the season (from Alyssa Vandenboom) to give the Warriors a three-goal lead early in the second half. Caroline Rongione finished the Foxboro flurry.
