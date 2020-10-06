NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tough defense by the North Attleboro High girls’ soccer team kept Oliver Ames High at bay as the Rocketeers and Tigers battled to a scoreless standoff in the Hockomock League season debut for both teams Tuesday.
Kayleh Seavey and Maddie Ferrin shared goaltending duties in the shutout for the Rocketeers.
“We’ve been working on our defense,” North coach Bill Wallace said of shutting down the Tigers from the flanks and through the middle of the field, citing the work by Summer Doherty, Haley Sinacola, Katie Manning and Charlotte Moynihan.
The Rocketeers weren’t able to generate many scoring chances, but Lydia Santos and Ari Rice created some persistent forward motion.
North Attleboro and OA have a rematch at Muscato Stadium Wednesday.
