MANSFIELD — Senior Dan Rowe scored the lone goal as the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team held off Attleboro High 1-0 Thursday in a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match.
Rowe was on the final end of a series of Hornet advancements with a Mike Caridi throw-in resulting in a Liam Anastasia header in the box in the eighth minute of the match.
Hornet senior goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey accounted for nine saves for his eighth shutout of the season as Mansfield closed the regular season at 8-4-4.
AHS was minus defender Cashel Stuger and midfielder Chris Russo due to illness and injury. Bombardiers Alex Vecchioli and Esvin Morales applied strong pressure on the Hornets through the second half, but the Mansfield back line with Dylan Buchanan, Ian Leeds, Kevin McCarthy and Caridi held ground inside the penalty box area.
AHS (8-5-3) is at North Attleboro Saturday in the Blue-Red Cup match.
Oliver Ames 1, North Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Tigers scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match off of a throw-in in the 77th minute to topple the Rocketeers. A minute later, North’s Kaden Burns a drive off of the OA crossbar.
North (7-7-2) received some outstanding work through the midfield by Sam Bush, while goalie David Floyd totaled 12 saves, while also taking down several testing OA crosses. The Rocketeers will host Attleboro Saturday.
Dover-Sherborn 5, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers shut out Dover-Sherborn in the first half, but then succumbed to a four goal flurry over a 12-minute span of the second half in Tri-Valley League loss. Norton (4-13) was limited to two shots while Lancer goalie Luke Ferreira totaled eight saves. Norton hosts Dedham Friday.
GIRLS Mansfield 1, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers rallied from a one-goal deficit to qualify for the MIAA Tournament. Junior Allison Haigh accounted for the AHS goal two minutes after the Hornets had taken the lead.
Haigh finished off a cross from Alli Rebelo for the Bombardier goal just. Kara Santos had put Mansfield (11-4-1) into the lead on a ball played in by Gabby Smith.
AHS goalie Alex Campbell made 10 saves with Mansfield having several breakaway bids.
and hitting the crossbar. AHS will visit North Attleboro Saturday morning at 10 for the annual Blue-Red Cup match.
