ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team notched its third shutout success of the week, routing Arlington Catholic 9-0 Saturday at McGrath Stadium in a Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocs captured the CCL South Division regular season title with the two points.
The Shamrocks, 11-1-1 overall, took the lead in the seventh minute on a strike by senior Kaitryn Franchino and continued to push forward, owning a 4-0 lead by intermission. Kileigh Gorman, Gabby Gjoni and Mikayla Dorer also touched the twine during the first half.
Senior Caroline Smith, junior Abby Gamble and junior Alysse Moskal all scored their first varsity career goals during the second half for Bishop Feehan. In addition, Ava Grahan and Bri Marrero scored goals during the final 40 minutes.
The Norko sisters, Kristy and Betsy shared the goaltending duties for the Shamrocks over the first 50 minutes, while not allowing a goal. Amelia Hohus took over in the second half in goal and preserved the three-save shutout performance.
Bishop Feehan hosts Bishop Stange Monday in a CCL match.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 7, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — It has been a most productive three game span over eight days for coach Mike Pariseau and the Shamrock boys’ soccer team, taking three wins, all by shutout margins, the latest being a 7-0 rout of Arlington Catholic Saturday in a Catholic Central League match.
The Shamrocks, now 8-2-3, have outscored their latest three foes by a 14-0 margin.
The Shamrocks got five first-half goals from Nolan Duffy (at 2:05), Matt Lipkind (at 14:25), Tate Demond (at 17:35), Zach Caisse (at 32:25) and Ryan Rebelo (at 38).
In the second half, Bishop Feehan added to its lead with goals from Theo Stamatel in the 44th minute and Sean Callaghan, in the 76th minute.
The Shamrocks hit the road Monday for a match at Bishop Stang.
