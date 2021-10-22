ATTLEBORO — The Catholic Central League Cup playoffs begin Monday for the once-beaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team which left McGrath Stadium Friday with a hard-earned 3-1 victory over Medway High in a non-league match.
The defending CCL champion Shamrocks will host Bishop Fenwick in a 6 p.m. semifinal match Monday. Bishop Feehan beat Bishop Fenwick for the Cup in 2020, but the Crusaders handed the Shamrocks their lone loss this season.
“That’s why we like to play a tough non-league schedule,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Tri-Valley League Mustangs, who will be a team to be reckoned with in the Division 3 South Sectional.
The Shamrocks took a two-goal first half lead and then delivered their prettiest goal of the season 12 minutes into the second half to regain a two-goal lead on a series of passes from Bri Marrero to Liz McCormick to Ava Graham and to Kileigh Gorman as Bishop Feehan recorded its third goal.
The Shamrocks had gained the lead on goals by Graham (from Ava Detorie and Brooke Kennedy) and Grace Robison, on a 30-yard drive. Senior goalie Amelia Hohos totaled six saves.
Tri-County 3, Blue Hills 2
CANTON — Isabelle Dias scored all three Cougar goals in the Mayflower League win. Dias scored twice in the first half, with one coming on a corner kick. Dias delivered the winning goal in the 67th minute.
Forward Noelle Kennedy took over in goal for the first time in her career and made 16 saves. Tri-County (10-4) plays its regular season finale Tuesday at home against Wesport.
Apponequet 7, Seekonk 0
LAKEVILLE — The Lakers limited Seekonk to just four shots in their South Coast Conference win Shayln Kerrigan scored goals in the 28th and 35th minutes as Apponequet struck for five first-half goals.
The Lakers gained the lead in the 11th minute.
Seekonk goalie Maddie Julien made 19 saves as Apponequet unleashed 30 shots.
BOYS Franklin 3, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Hornets continued to finish off scoring chances in losing the Hockomock League match to Franklin.
The Panthers scored twice in the first half and then made it a three-goal lead three minutes into the second half.
Tyler Duffin took over in goal for the Hornets and blanked Franklin over the final 30 minutes.
Mansfield (6-4-4) has a match Monday with Taunton.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Diman Voke 0
REHOBOTH — Senior captain Marc Thaler scored twice in powering the South Coast Conference Large School Division-leading Falcons to the non-league win.
Thaler scored the first goal for D-R with Reece Cordeiro assisting and the Falcons’ third goal. Ian Papa, Kevin Smith and Nathaniel Wheeler also scored for the Falcons (14-1).
Liam O’Neil totaled five saves in goal for the shutout.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 2, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors took the lead five minutes into the South Coast Conference match, but then went scoreless in dropping the decision to the Bears.
Jeff Michaud, assisted by Collin Peterson, put the Warriors in front. Seekonk had eight scoring chances, but could not convert.
Giuliano Cozzo had five saves in goal for the Warriors (7-7-3), who host Somerset Berkley Monday.
