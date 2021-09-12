ATTLEBORO — The defending Catholic Central League champion Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team has scored 11 goals and not surrendered any in winning its first two matches of the season following a 3-0 shutout of Pilgrim High (Warwick, R.I.) Saturday at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks (2-0) received a pair of goals from senior Kaitryn Franchino in the first half, while senior Ava Detorie added a second half tally.
Bishop Feehan senior goalkeeper Amelia Hohos had to make just three saves for the shutout.
“They pressed us early, it was evenly matched in the first half,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “In the second half, we took control.”
Franchino scored the go-ahead goal in the 15th minute, finishing off a series of passes from Kileigh Gorman and Lz McCormick. McCormick also assisted on Detorie’s goal.
The Shamrocks host Archbishop Williams Wednesday.
BOYS New Bedford 3, Attleboro 2
NEW BEDFORD — The Bombardiers surrendered two goals in the first of the non-league match, then saw a furious second half rally fall just short.
“We were all over them in the second half, but ran out of time,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said.
Scoring for Attleboro in the second half were Esvin Morales, on a direct kick in the 53rd minute and Connor Adema, off of a cross from Bill Badger in the 62nd minute in the season debut.
Attleboro visits Franklin Monday at 6 p.m.
Seekonk 3, Apponequet 0
SEEKONK — Junior striker Collin Peterson delivered three balls into the back of the Laker net as Seekonk rolled to victory Saturday at Connolly Field in the meeting of South Coast Conference members.
Peterson scored a pair of first-half goals for the Warriors, in the 35th and 38th minutes, the latter on a header off of a cross from Jack Santos. Juliano Cozzo totaled two saves in goal for the shutout. Seekonk (1-0-1) hosts Bishop Stang Monday.
