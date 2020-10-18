ARLINGTON — Not only is the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team unbeaten through five matches thus far, the Shamrocks have yet to yield a goal.
The Shamrocks extended their unscored upon streak to 400 minutes with a 7-0 rout of Arlington Catholic Saturday in a Catholic Central League match.
Senior striker Francesca Yanchuk scored three goals for Bishop Feehan (5-0), which held a 5-0 halftime lead.
“We want to keep that streak going of no goals allowed,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of his team’s run of early-season shutouts.
With senior captain Lindsey Moskal and Sydney Kofton exerting their influence at midfield, winning the 50-50 balls and gaining possession for Bishop Feehan, the Shamroks scored three goals within the first 15 minutes of the match. Sophomore Bri Marrero was strong as well, playing balls out of the back as the left outside back.
Maddie Breckner started in goal for Bishop Feehan and returned to preserve the shutout in the fourth quarter after Lily Gustafson and Kristy Norko denied Arlington Catholic in third quarter work on the goalline.
Freshman Kileigh Gorman scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks at the two-minute mark. Kaitryn Franchino, Liz McCormick and Ava Detorie also scored for Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks are off until a CCL match Thursday at Malden Catholic.
BOYS
Bishop Feehan 6, Arlington Catholic 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior Ryan Enright scored two goals, including the match-winner, as the unbeaten (4-0) Shamrocks routed Arlington Catholic in a Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
Enright put the Shamrocks in front at the six-minute mark, the first of his two goals within the first 20 minutes of play.
Zach Stephenson tallied in the second quarter, Spencer Guiliano scored in the third quarter, while Craig Scharland and John Mignacca added fourth quarter goals.
James Breckner and Jack Mooney shared the goaltending duties and the first shutout of the season for the Shamrocks, combining for three saves.
The Shamrocks host former EAC rival Bishop Stang Monday.
