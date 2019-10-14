CARVER — Sophomore midfielder Joe Scott scored the match-winning goal 13 minutes into the second half, while senior Matt Rogers tallied his sixth goal of the season, also after intermission, as the MIAA Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team captured a 3-1 victory over Carver Monday in a non-league match.
“We came out a little slow,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said of the Shamrocks (9-2-1) surrendering the go-ahead goal to Carver. “We’ve been playing well, our defense has played well.”
Junior midfielder Caleb Williams gained the equalizer in the 31st minute on a defense-defying move atop the penalty-box area, beating a pair of Carver defenders with a low drive.
Williams then set up Scott’s go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute with a cross from the outside to the far-left post.
Rogers created a two-goal lead for the Shamrocks, finishing up a loose-ball rebound chance after a Ryan Hart free kick just outside the 18-yard mark. James Breckner totaled six saves in goal for the Shamrocks, blanking Carver over the final 70 minutes.
The Shamrocks are off until an EAC match at McGrath Stadium Saturday against Bishop Stang.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Fenwick 0
PEABODY — Sophomore Grace Robison and the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ team dented defensive-minded Bishop Fenwick twice to take home the non-league victory.
Robison scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks (12-0-1) in the sixth minute on a one-timer of a shot off of a cross from senior Hailey Goodman. Robison scored again in the 70th minute, with Francesca Yanchuk assisting.
Sophomore Amelia Hohos posted the shutout in goal (two saves), aided by some fine defensive work in the midfield by Lindsay Moskal. The Shamrocks have earned five shutouts this season, allowing merely seven goals over 13 matches.
Bishop Feehan created 10 shots and eight corner kicks in stopping Bishop Fenwick. The Shamrocks return to McGrath Stadium Tuesday for their third match in four days, hosting Bridgewater-Raynham in a non-league match starting at 3:45 p.m.
Seekonk 2, Case 0
SWANSEA — Lauren Couitt scored twice, including the match-winner in the fifth minute, as MIAA Tournament-bound Seekonk beat the Cardinals in a South Coast Conference match. Madison Costa set up Couitt’s go-ahead goal for the Warriors (10-4).
Couitt scored her second goal in the 65th minute, while Warrior goalie Madison Julien posted eight saves for the shutout. Seekonk returns to action Wednesday with a home match at the Cole St. Complex against Fairhaven.
