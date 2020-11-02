MIDDLEBORO — Scoring a trio of goals within the first quarter, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team blitzed Middleboro High 4-0 Monday to stay unscored upon this season in a non-league match Monday.
Senior goalie Maddie Breckner totaled eight saves in posting the shutout for the Shamrocks (7-0), who played the first of three matches within a four-day span.
Junior Kaitryn Franchino scored the first two goals for Bishop Feehan within the first 10 minutes, while freshman Kileigh Gorman also had a pair of goals, making it a three-goal lead for the Shamrocks in the 18th minute on a breakaway with Francesca Yanchuk assisting.
“They made us play defense,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “We jumped out quickly, which helped, then we had some great defense from Annie Pearl and Bri Marrero.”
Pearl, a junior, played in just her second match after recovering from ACL surgery, while Marrero, a sophomore midfielder, was integral in the Shamrocks’ attack.
Yanchuk, the Shamrocks’ leading scorer, was double- and triple teamed, “so we had to find goals elsewhere,” Silva said. “Middleboro tested us.”
The Shamrocks visit Matignon Wednesday.
Norton 2, Bellingham 0
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers broke into the win column for the first time, scoring a pair of second-half goals to top Bellingham in a Tri-Valley League match. Kaylin Hebert totaled eight saves in goal for Norton (1-4), which has a rematch with the Blackhawks Wednesday at home.
Kyla Leahy scored Norton’s first goal in the third quarter, finishing off a through ball from Meg Moniz. Cam Doyle created a two-goal margin in the fourth quarter by converting a penalty kick after she was fouled inside the penalty box area.
BOYS Norton 4, Bellingham 2
BELLINGHAM — Andrew Kubinski scored a pair of first quarter goals as the Lancers staked a three-goal advantage and then held off the Blackhawks to win their first match of the season in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Kubinski put Norton (1-2-2) in front in the 11th minute (on a cross from Edward Abouzeid) and added a second goal in the 18th minute.
Abouzeid scored the match-winner for Norton in the 20th minute with Kubinski assisting. Ryan Potts regained the three-goal lead for Norton in the 55th minute with Cody Gass assisting.
The Lancers and Blackhawks have a rematch Wednesday in Bellingham.
Foxboro 0, Canton 0
CANTON — Derek Axon totaled nine saves in goal as the Warriors and Canton battled to a scoreless stalemate in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match. Foxboro (4-3-2) had good ball possession and created a handful of good scoring chanes, but went unrewarded.
The Warriors host the Bulldogs Wednesday.
