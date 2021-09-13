REHOBOTH — Kevin Smith tallied a pair of dramatic goals as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team held off Bishop Feehan High 2-1 Monday in a clash of area titans.
Smith scored the go-ahead goal for the defending South Coast Conference champion Falcons on a penalty kick in the 13th minute after a Shamrock handball infraction.
Smith broke a 1-1 halftime deadlock by regaining the lead for D-R in the 77th minute on a rebound after Reece Cordeiro had funneled the ball into the penalty box area.“D-R is a well-organized team,” Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said. “They gave us trouble.”
Bishop Feehan gained the tying tally late in the first half on a goal by Tate Demond with Jim Fasy assisting.
“That’s a hard-working team that Feehan has, they gave us a good test,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said.
The Shamrocks begin their CCL season Wednesday at Archbishop Williams, while D-R (2-0) hosts Fairhaven in an SCC match.
Medway 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers were unable to generate much offense in their Tri-Valley League loss. Senior captains Jack Rilli and Nolan Winfield were strong at midfield while Cole Studeholme totaled five saves in goal for Norton (1-2), which visits Dedham Wednesday.
Seekonk 3, Bishop Stang 1
DARTMOUTH — Cullen Steitz scored the go-ahead goal for the Warriors at the 63rd minute of the non league match as the Warriors improved to 2-0-1 on the season. Tied 1-1 at the half, Collin Peterson set up Steitz for his goal. Jeff Michaud netted a third goal for Seekonk in the 78th minute with Nate Cabral assisting. Maddox Bo put Seekonk into the lead in the 34th minute with Peterson assisting. Seekonk visits Wareham Wednesday.
GIRLS Medway 3, Norton 1
MEDWAY — Freshman Annah Hickey scored the lone goal of the Tri-Valley League match for the Lancers. Hickey tied it at 1-1 in the 36th minute off of an assist by Zoe Santos, but Norton was then unable to convert a half-dozen corner kicks.
Sophmore goalie Kaylin Herbert had seven saves for Norton (2-1), which hosts Dedham Wednesday.
Bishop Stang 5, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Spartans scored three goals in the first half and limited Seekonk to few true scoring chances in the non-league win. The Warriors had eight shots and two corner kicks. Seekonk begins its SCC season Wednesday at Wareham.
