NORTON — The Norton High girls’ soccer team stretched its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 1-0 shutout of Medway High Thursday in a Tri-Valley League match at Adams Field.
Avenging a 3-1 loss to Medway earlier in the season, the Lancers took the lead in the 25th minute as Lily Newell finished off a shot in the box after a ball played in by Shaylee Owens.
The Lancers (7-4-4) have a 4-0-1 unbeaten streak heading into Friday’s non-league match at unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth.
“The kids now believe that they can win when they step on the field,” Norton coach Meghan Elliott said. “They’re very confident.”
Lancer goalie Kaylin Hebert was credited with eight long-ball saves in preserving the shutout, while the Norton defense did not allow a testing shot, nor any shots from inside the penalty box.
BOYS Medway 4, Norton 1
MEDWAY — The Mustangs erased a one-goal halftime deficit by scoring four second half goals to stop Norton in the Tri-Valley League match.
Leonardo Lopes blasted a drive from atop the penalty box area in the 15th minute for his fourth goal of the season to give the Lancers the lead.
Norton was solid defensively in front of goalie Luke Ferreira (10 saves) over the first 40 minutes, but could not keep pace with Medway’s pressure in the second half.
The Lancers (3-12) host Dedham on Senior Night Tuesday.
Blue Hills 3, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars faced a two-goal deficit before getting a goal by Angelo DeCaires late in the first half of their match.
Grant Kelley and Jonah Eaton starred defensively for Tri-County.
