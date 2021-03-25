WAREHAM — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit by scoring three times in the second half to overtake Wareham High 3-1 in the South Coast Conference season opener for both teams Thursday.
The Falcons presented new head coach Mike Morgado with a victory in his debut as goalie Cole Tavares made six saves and blanked the Vikings in the second half.
“We calmed down, in the second half we were excellent,” Morgado said of the Falcons’ improved ball control and passing.
Matt Duarte, Cam LeBlanc and Ian Papa tallied in the second half for D-R.
The Falcons visit Seekonk Monday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
Old Rochester 4, Seekonk 1
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors faced a two-goal halftime deficit in their South Coast Conference debut match against the Bulldogs.
Colin Peterson scored the lone goal for Seekonk in the 70th minute out of a scramble, one of a half-dozen good Warrior scoring chances.
Seekonk hosts Dighton-Rehoboth Monday at 5:30 at Connolly Field.
Southeastern Regional 4, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — The Hawks converted three penalty kicks in trimming Tri-County in their Mayflower League season opener.
Freshman Alex Echevarria scored for the Cougars in the first half and sophomore Angelo DeCaires netted a second half goal.
Tri-County returns to action Monday against Holbrook.
GIRLS Old Rochester 2, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors had a half-dozen scoring chances, but were unable to convert in losing their South Coast Conference season debut.
Seekonk, which blanked the Bulldogs in the second half, meets Dighton-Rehoboth Monday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Regional 2
EASTON — Caitlyn Gorman’s goal in the 56th minute, set up by Noelle Kennedy, proved to be the difference as the Cougars won their Mayflower League season opener.
Tri-County led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Annie Yeaton (at four minutes) and Kennedy (14 minutes, from Hannah Clarke).
Paige Griffin blanked the Hawks in the first half and totaled 13 saves.
The Cougars host Avon Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.