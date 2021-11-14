ATTLEBORO — Not only is she fleet-footed and intuitive on the pitch, Bishop Feehan High sophomore Kileigh Gorman has a knack for producing pinpoint passes and delivering goals into the back of the net.
Gorman scored two goals and set up Anne Pearl’s match-winning goal with a corner kick out of the left flank of McGrath Stadium Saturday as the No. 2-seeded, once-beaten Shamrocks earned a berth in the Final Four of the MIAA Division 1 Tournament with a 3-1 verdict over Wellesley.
Gorman scored the go-ahead goal for the Shamrocks (19-1-1) in the 22nd minute, one-timing a long ball played out of the backline by Pearl.
“We really worked as a team,” Gorman said of the cohesiveness from senior goalie Amelia Hohos (seven saves) to the clever clearances by senior captain Grace Robison and Pearl out of the backline, while facing six Wellesley corner kicks to the midfield and forwards’ desire for ball possession.
“We put a lot into it,” Gorman added, as the win resulted in a trip to Xaverian High Wednesday for a semifinal-round match at 7 p.m. “We feel the pressure, but we fight and we’re always there for each other.”
Gorman and Pearl created a two-goal lead for Bishop Feehan early in the second half, in the 47th minute on the first of three second-half corner kicks taken by the Shamrocks. That scenario was set up only after Ava Detorie had laced a drive from the right side off of the Wellesley goalkeeper’s hands at the left post.
Gorman addressed the corner kick and looped the ball into the box where Pearl, the senior captain, defender and target on set pieces, burst through the Raider defense for space and headed the ball into the net — the same scenario which resulted in a 1-0 victory in overtime against King Philip.
Gorman’s second goal of the match, creating a 3-0 lead for Bishop Feehan in the 69th minute, was a work of “futbol” art. Gorman curled a left-footed drive out of the right side to the far-left post, the sphere tantalizing the unresponsive Raider defense.
“We watched them (Wellesley), and in every game, the first 20 minutes they seemed to be on fire,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Raiders’ aggressiveness and willingness to challenge the Shamrocks for every loose ball.
Moreover, the Shamrocks assigned sophomore midfielder Ava Graham with the defensive shadowing role of Raider catalyst and Bay State League Player of the Year Rory Clare. With assistance from Bri Marrero and Grace Burke, the Shamrocks limited her touches and influence upon the match.
“Once we got that first goal, things opened up for us,” Silva said of the passes being more precise, the spacing being better and the attack being more cohesive. “It was an even game until we scored — all of a sudden we started moving the ball around.”
The Shamrocks were of sound stature defensively during the first half against Wellesley’s pressure — Pearl clearing away Raider corner kicks in the third and 17th minutes, while denying a partial breakaway down the right side in the 19th minute.
Bishop Feehan went unrewarded on a number of strong scoring chances: a left-footed drive by Gorman at 27; an Ava Detorie drive off the right side at 30; and a Robison 30-yard drive just over the crossbar at 38.
Hohos had to make just two long-ball saves during the first half, but made testing saves on drives off of the right side in the 53rd minute and left side in the 56th minute.
Pearl then cleared a loose-ball Raider chance at 62; Amanda Peck cleared a Raider direct kick at 66; and Hohos followed by punching away a dangerous direct kick, looking in the glare of the sun at 68.
“No question, we deserved to win the game,” Silva said. “We had a little bit of panic there in the first half, but we had a very solid second half.”
Foxboro 1, Ursuline Academy 0
FOXBORO – The Foxboro High Warriors extended their unbeaten skein to 20 matches in beating Ursuline Academy in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament.
On the strength of a goal by senior Jordan Carman in the 35th minute of the first half, Foxboro (16-1-4) prevailed in a match not as close as the final margin indicated.
Minus senior striker and 31-goal scorer Kailee McCabe (ankle), the Warriors maintained their attacking schemes with Erin Foley and Carman as the primary perpetrators, with Neve Taylor moving into the forward role.
“Everybody just had to play better, work harder,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said in beating No 23-seeded Ursuline (16-3-2).
Grace Riley set up Foxboro’s match-winning goal with a throw-in from the right side, followed by Carman drilling a 25-yard shot.
Ursuline played a style much unlike the Warriors had experienced through their Hockomock League season. “They used a lot of one and two touches, a lot of give-and-go’s,” Stalcup explained. “We had a good game plan for them.”
Foxboro will now meet No. 3-seeded Dedham Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Xaverian High.
The Davenport Division runner-up Warriors received a four-save shutout performance in goal from sophomore Allie Sougaris. Sophomore Lindsey Resnick and freshman Sophia Auclair were outstanding in taking control of the penalty-box area.
“We defended well, a lot of their shots were from outside of the box,” Stalcup said. “Ursuline was strong at midfield, but we gave up just two corner kicks.”
BOYS
Cardinal Spellman 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
SOMERSET – The unbeaten (18-0-3) Catholic Central League Cardinals of Cardinal Spellman broke a 1-1 deadlock 15 minutes into the second half on the strength of a goal by Melvin Alves, one of 18 seniors on the roster, to trump South Coast Conference champion Dighton-Rehoboth in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Tournament.
“They did a good job of playing balls to their guys up front,” D-R coach Mike Morgado of the Cardinals. “I felt as if we had the better run of play, but they scored two goals.”
Senior midfielder Ian Papa delivered the lone goal for the Falcons, tying the score at 1-1 in the seventh minute of the first half, with Kevin Smith assisting.
Cardinal Spellman gained a 1-1 tie with Bishop Feehan and then took a 2-0 victory in their CCL series.
“We had opportunities,” Morgado said of a half-dozen true scoring chances created by Reece Cordeiro and Smith, including four corner kicks, while also having a goal nullified by an interference infraction.
“We passed the ball well, we moved the ball,” Morgado added. “They’re not the best team that we’ve faced this year, not by any means. But that’s soccer, it’s a cruel game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.