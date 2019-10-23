FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High girls’ soccer team secured the point that it needed to certify its participation in the MIAA Tournament.
Rallying from a two-goal deficit, while blanking Whitinsville Christian Academy through the second half, the Cougars took a 2-2 tie Wednesday in the non-league match.
Isabelle Dias blasted a 40-yard direct kick in the 59th minute of the match for Tri-County for the equalizer. Jordan Lagos put the Cougars on the scoreboard late in the first half, finishing off a cross from Jess Catalano.
Tri-County goalie Courtney Rainone faced 13 Whitinsville shots, while Emily Foley and Dias were stalwarts defensively through the second half, with the former taking away a point-blank chance at the post.
The Cougars (6-4-7) take on Southeastern Regional Friday in Easton with the Mayflower League’s Large School Division title at stake.
BOYS Tri-County 1, Cardinal Spellman 0
BROCKTON — Seniors Logan Ramer and Dan Short anchored a stout defensive back line for Tri-County as the Cougars took home a terrific victory in the non-league match. Jake Howard totaled seven saves in goal for Tri-County.
Michael Crawford scored the match-winning goal for Tri-County in the second half, in the 54th minute off of a through ball from Kyle Girouard. The Cougars had the better run of play throughout, generating 11 shots. Tri-County (7-10-1) has two matches remaining in the season: Friday at home with Southeastern Regional, and Sunday with Nantucket.
