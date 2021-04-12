REHOBOTH — Through the first five matches of the South Coast Conference season, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team had found the back of the net in all five outings.
Once-beaten Old Rochester Regional High presented a more formidable challenge at the attacking end of the Bliss Soccer Complex Monday, resulting in a scoreless stalemate.
The Falcons remain unbeaten through six matches (5-0-1), having allowed just four goals, none over the final two outings.
“They made it difficult for us, they overload,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said of the ORR’s defensive resistance. “They put a lot of numbers on and behind the ball. And we hit the crossbar twice less than 30 second apart too in the second half.”
The Falcons created few true scoring chances through the first 40 minutes on a blustery afternoon. Other than a re-start from the left flank by Matt Duarte and subsequent bicycle kick from Marshall Morgado that was taken down, D-R did not have another true shot on goal.
Falcon goalkeeper Cole Tavares (five saves) stymied the Bulldogs (3-1-2) on a series of chances, tipping a loose ball on a drive off of the right wing off of the crossbar in the 17th minute and then taking away a potential breakaway bid by venturing off of the goal line in the 22nd minute.
The Falcons had just one corner kick, by Morgado in the 30th minute from the left corner, but it was knocked down.
The Falcons protected the penalty box area in front of Tavares and allowing runs down the flanks. D-R central defender Bryce Downs, withdrawn midfielder Hunter Riley and left back Cam LeBlanc often beat Bulldogs to the ball for possession.
“They (ORR) make it difficult to play out,” Morgado said of D-R being unable to build a sustained attack. “With our style, we’re a tactical type of team and they’re (ORR) blue-collar.”
The Falcons take to the road for their next SCC match Thursday at Case.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Bears scored a pair of first-half goals and shut down in the South Coast Conference match. Greater New Bedford gained the lead in the 10th minute.
Seekonk (1-5) visits Apponequet Thursday.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Old Rochester 1
MATTAPOISETT — Caitlin Morgado scored two goals and collected four assists, while Julia Tavares netted a pair of first half goals and notched two assists as the Falcons extended their unbeaten skein to six matches with the South Coast Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Morgado scored two goals within the first six minutes of the second half, in the 42nd (assisted by Tavares) and 46th minutes, while also setting up first-half goals by Tavares at 25:30 and at 36:00 for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Tavares set up D-R’s fifth goal, by Sam Santos in the 53rd minute, while Morgado and Santos set up Margaret Saxon’s goal in the 68th minute.
The Falcons have a home match Thursday against Case.
Seekonk 2, Greater New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — Lauren Calabro collected a loose ball and scored from atop the penalty box area in the 65th minute of the South Coast Conference match to win it for the Warriors.
Kailee Petersen netted the tying tally for Seekonk (3-2) in the first half with Lauren Couit assisting.
The Warriors, who had 11 quality shots, return home Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. match with Somerset Berkley.
