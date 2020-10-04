PEABODY -- Tallying twice during the second half of play, including a penalty kick in the final minute, Bishop Feehan High senior striker Francesca Yanchuk delivered three goals into the back of the Bishop Fenwick net as the Shamrocks won their Catholic Central League debut Saturday, 4-0.
Yanchuck scored second-half goals in the 53rd and 80th minutes of the season debut match for the Shamrocks, who were stout defensively in front of goalkeeper Maddie Breckner, who posted five saves for the shutout.
The Shamrocks presented a strong defensive profile, gaining a 2-0 halftime lead and doing so without veteran junior defenders Annie Pearl and Grace Robison, both sidelined with leg injuries.
Senior captain Lindsey Moskel netted the match-winner for the Shamrocks in the seventh minute, finishing off a slotting pass from Syd Kofton. Yanchuk, who had previously verbally committed to Providence College and then opted to verbally commit to fellow Big East Conference member Villanova, scored the first of her three goals in the eighth minute, with Bri Marrero assisting.
The Shamrocks make their home debut Monday at 4:30 p.m. at McGrath Stadium with a non-league match against Ursuline Academy.
BOYS
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 1
ATTLEBORO -- Craig Scharland scored two goals and Ryan Enright converted a penalty kick as the Bishop Feehan High boys' team made its season and Catholic Center League debut a successful one with a 5-1 victory.
Enright set up Scharland for Bishop Feehan's go-ahead goal in the fifth minute, and then scored what proved to be the Shamrocks' match-winning goal on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.
"It's a much different game," Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said of the new MIAA rules. "The game was called a little tighter than I thought. It was a little odd; there were many times where touch fouls were called and we were saying, what is that?"
James Breckner blanked Bishop Fenwick in goal during the second half, as the Shamrocks took a 3-1 lead at intermission. "Our defense did a good job with them trying to put balls over the top," Pariseau said in praise of the defensive backline.
Scharland scored his second goal to regain a two-goal lead for Bishop Feehan in the 17th minute of the second quarter. Nolan Duffy (at 63) and Joe Scott at (72) tallied in the fourth quarter for the Shamrocks.
