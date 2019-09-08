ATTLEBORO – Striker Francesca Yanchuk delivered a pair of first half goals in guiding the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Cumberland High (R.I.) Saturday in a non-league match at McGrath Stadium.
Yanchuk put the Shamrocks (2-0) in the lead in the 18th minute and scored what proved to be the match-winner, in the 34th minute, finishing off a through ball played forward by Sydney Kofton.
Shamrock defenders Annie Pearl and Ashley Kelly were forceful in the Bishop Feehan end of the field. Cumberland tallied its lone goal off of a corner kick in the second half, cutting the Bishop Feehan lead to 3-1. Sophomore Amelia Hohos totaled four saves, while blanking the Clippers for the first 50 minutes.
The Shamrocks added second off goals from Kofton (a header after a Hailey Goodman corner kick) and Mikayla Dorer (off of a pass from Kelly). The Shamrocks return to action Tuesday at Notre Dame Academy.
BOYS
Canton 1, Attleboro 0
CANTON – The Bombardiers did everything technically and strategically well, but were unable to score a goal in their season debut match. The Bulldogs scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match on its first shot of the match, a penalty kick in the 38th minute – one of only two shots that AHS allowed.
The Bombardiers outshot the Bulldogs by a 21-2 margin with midfielder Jackson Singer, a product of the Boston Bolts Academy, making a demonstrative debut.
