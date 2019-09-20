REHOBOTH — Bishop Feehan High junior Francesca Yanchuk tallied two of her four goals in the first half and the Shamrock girls’ soccer team netted three scores in the first 25 minutes as the unbeaten Shamrocks took a 7-0 rout of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High in a non-league match Friday.
Yanchuk scored in the 12th, 25th, 44th and 52nd minutes for the unbeaten Shamrocks (7-0-1), who held a 19-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Gabby Gjoni scored twice in the win.
Tri-County 6, Southeastern Reg. 1
FRANKLIN — Caitlyn Gorman scored a pair of goals with Jess Catalano, Noelle Kennedy, Abigail DiFloures and Julia Hutchinson adding a goal apiece as the Cougars won their league game.
Tri-County (2-3-1, 2-1-1) held a 4-1 halftime lead, out-shooting the Hawks 16-14.
Courtney Rainone earned the win in net for the Cougars, who host Upper Cape on Monday.
BOYS Tri-County 1, Southeastern Reg. 1
EASTON — Kyle Girouard converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute of the Mayflower League match as the Cougars salvaged a tie. The Cougars (1-4-1) overcame a one-goal halftime deficit.
Tri-County had two breakaway bids and a handful of point blank shots miss their marks during the match. The Cougars were awarded the penalty kick after freshman Angel DeCaires was fouled inside the box.
Tri-County plays the first of four matches next week on Monday at Upper Cape Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.